Morning Briefing July 27, 2021: Home Depot stores stop selling hot dogs, US team wins silver in gymnastics after Biles exits

Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C.

There was always something so beautiful about the Home Depot hot dog, located in the entrance/exit point of every store.

Maybe it was the fact that you were working on something all day before realizing you needed a bunch of new carpet. You didn’t even realize you were hungry until you started walking up to the door at Home Depot and caught a whiff of the hot dog stand.

Well, here’s hoping you have a good memory of the Home Depot hot dog, because it’s gone.

A mother, 45, and her teenage daughter, 14, were found stabbed to death in their Van Buren Township home Sunday evening.

Simone Biles came to Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the games themselves.

It all came to a stunning halt in the women’s gymnastics final on Tuesday night. A wonky vault to start the competition left her huddling with the U.S. team doctor before heading backstage for a few moments.

Her day was over. A short time later, so was the U.S.’s long run atop the sport.

The Marble Bar in Detroit is one of the first to start requiring patrons to show a COVID vaccination card or a negative COVID test to enter.

Management decided to implement the rule for multiple reasons. One of the reasons being that it’s too difficult to enforce a mask mandate when someone has to take off a mask to order a drink and to drink it.

As the delta coronavirus variant spreads and vaccination rates remain low across the country, more cities are reinstating their mask mandates -- even for the fully vaccinated.

The CDC is also considering changing its guidance on mask use. Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed that the CDC is considering revising their guidelines to recommend that the fully vaccinated begin wearing masks again in public.

Residents were evacuated from an apartment on Monday on Detroit’s west side after a fire broke out in the basement. There were around 100 residents inside the building that had to be evacuated.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 27, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 899,921 as of Friday, including 19,883 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,295 new cases and 21 additional deaths, seven of which are from a vital records review, over the a three-day period -- an average of about 431.6 cases and seven deaths per day. Last Tuesday, the state announced a total of 898,626 cases and 19,862 deaths.

The next data update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate near 4% as of Friday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 332 on Friday, up from 273 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday, and remained 5 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,600 as of Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: