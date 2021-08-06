Morning Briefing Aug. 6, 2021: Mother, 3 children safe after Detroit barricaded gunman situation; Macomb County man wins $376 lottery jackpot after studying results

A mother and three children were inside of a home near West Outer Drive and Seven Mile Road on Friday morning with an armed man, 32, inside. The four were able to get out of the home safely.

A Macomb County man did his homework before winning a $376,564 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 31 drawing to win the big prize: 05-07-18-36-38. He bought his winning ticket at the D Brothers Party store in Roseville.

The corner of Hall Road (M-59) and Van Dyke Avenue in Utica, which is already a construction hot spot, now needs more work.

Starting today, crews are patching the concrete between Ryan Road and Van Dyke Avenue, and now emergency sewer work is needed to be done at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and M-59.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners on Thursday night passed a resolution to implement body-worn cameras for OSCO officers. The program was unanimously supported and is expected to “increase the safety of law enforcement officials and residents, and improve interactions between officers and the public,” officials said.

Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic are bracing for another potential surge in cases.

Dominique Gjokaj works at Henry Ford Hospital Macomb, which currently has the most COVID patients in that hospital group. At the Macomb hospital, they never stopped preparing for the worst, even when they had zero COVID patients.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 6, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 906,538 as of Tuesday, including 19,947 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 2,605 new cases and 26 additional deaths over a 4-day period -- an average of 651.25 cases per day. Of the 26 deaths reported Tuesday, 10 were identified during a review of records.

On Friday, the state announced a total of 903,933 cases and 19,921 deaths.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 5.92% as of Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 694 on Tuesday, more than five times the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Tuesday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 63.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: