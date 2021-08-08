Morning Briefing Aug. 8, 2021: Canada to allow vaccinated Americans to cross border Monday, Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend, latest on the pandemic as COVID cases surge

Non-essential travel to Canada will reopen Monday under strict new conditions.

American residents will have to show a negative COVID test at least 72 hours before travel and have proof they are fully vaccinated.

All of it has to be loaded onto a profile on the ArriveCAN app or website, which asks for those details along with how long the stay is and their quarantine plan, should they be exposed across the border.

At the border, travelers will still be subject to screening.

Canadian officials said the added measures could cause some delays.

Guidelines are changing for children too. Any child who is too young to get vaccinated is allowed to cross over with fully vaccinated parents without quarantining, but they will have to follow health guidelines. Any child over the age of 12 who is unvaccinated can cross, but will need to quarantine for up to 10 days.

The return trip into the United States is easier.

Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

The measure would provide what Biden has called a “historic investment” in public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined Democrats to advance the measure and more votes are expected Sunday. If approved, the bill would go to the House.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says people are rushing to get a third vaccine shot as protection from the surging delta variant of the coronavirus.

Bennett pointed to government statistics Sunday showing that more than 420,000 Israelis older than 60 have received a booster shot, more than a third of the total targeted population. Bennett said the number is expected to grow to half a million people by the end of the day.

The prime minister spoke after a weekly Cabinet meeting. Israel is seeing a rising number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, almost all of them infected with the highly contagious delta variant. The government has reinstituted its mask mandate for indoor settings and is weighing more restrictions.

Israel became a world leader in vaccinating against the virus during its initial public campaign, About 5.4 million of the country’s 9.3 million people have received two vaccine doses.

The World Health Organization in recent days called for a moratorium on administering booster shots to help preserve supplies so people in poorer countries can get their first doses.

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 910,500 as of Friday, including 19,951 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 3,962 new cases and four additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 1,320.6 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 906,538 cases and 19,947 deaths.

Of the four deaths reported Friday, three were identified through a review of Vital Records.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 5.9% as of Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 694 on Tuesday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Tuesday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

