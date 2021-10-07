Morning Briefing Oct. 7, 2021: Facebook outage impacted Metro Detroit businesses, President Biden making economic case for COVID shots

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are back up and running after a massive global outage Monday.

It may sound like a minor inconvenience, but at a time where we are depending on technology to stay connected, a few hours of disconnect can and did make a big impact on Metro Detroit businesses.

President Joe Biden is wielding his weapon of last resort in the nation’s fight against COVID-19, as he champions vaccination requirements across the country in an effort to force the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults to roll up their sleeves.

It’s a tactic he never wanted to employ — and had ruled out before he took office — but one that he feels he was forced into by a stubborn slice of the public that has refused to get the lifesaving shots and jeopardized the lives of others and the nation’s economic recovery.

In coming weeks, more than 100 million Americans will be subject to vaccine requirements ordered by Biden — and his administration is encouraging employers to take additional steps voluntarily that would push vaccines on people or subject them to onerous testing requirements.

Pfizer and BioNTech have officially submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Thursday’s announcement from Pfizer comes a week after the drugmaker submitted data to the FDA from the Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age. U.S. regulators and public health officials are now expected to review the evidence and consult with their advisory committees in public meetings to determine if the shots are safe and effective enough to recommend use.

The University of Michigan’s annual security and fire safety report saw a huge jump in sex crimes in 2020. As the report explains, it’s attributable to the complaints filed against Dr. Robert Anderson once the investigation went public.

Of the 1,212 rape accusations, 1,194 were against Anderson. Of the 947 fondling complaints, 916 are against Anderson as well as one off-campus rape.

General Motors is hosting its 2021 investor day pitching Wall Street on its plans to double revenue to $280 billion by 2030 and showcasing its plans for electric vehicles and new technology.

Wednesday was the first of a two-day event which started at the Warren Tech Center and will finish Tuesday at the proving grounds in Milford.

“We’ve changed the world before and we’re going to do it again,” said CEO Mary Barra.

Police around Metro Detroit were on the lookout Wednesday night for a Penske truck carjacked at Wayne State University. However, police were able to track the truck because of what was in the back.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 7,674 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,837 cases over the past two days.

Of the 92 deaths announced Wednesday, 47 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,047,011, including 21,231 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,039,337 cases and 21,139 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.61% as of Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,491 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 35 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 94,700 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 68.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 59.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

