Morning Briefing Dec. 14, 2021: Court hearing for Oxford shooting suspect’s parents is next

The parents of the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others are set to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Officials accuse the couple of contributing to the tragedy by giving their son Ethan Crumbley, 15, a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to the following charges against them:

Count 1 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

Count 2 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old Tate Myre

Count 3 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

Count 4: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Justin Shilling

The Crumbleys are expected to appear in person at the 52nd District Court - Division 3 for their probable cause hearing Tuesday. The pair are being represented by two different attorneys who work for the same firm, and will appear jointly.

Meanwhile, Oxford Community Schools are closed Tuesday (Dec. 14) out of an abundance of caution after a threat directed at the middle school was posted on social media.

The threat was reported to school officials on Monday (Dec. 13). The school said it has notified law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

The school will do a full security check of every school building while the investigation continues. Officials said all threats will be taken seriously and prosecuted.

Students will still be able to pick up their backpacks at the high school on Tuesday as scheduled.

It’s been three months since the ground at an intersection in Southwest Detroit buckled and swelled. Now we have a better idea of what happened.

The City of Detroit says it has completed an investigation into what happened on Sept. 12, in the area of Dearborn and Fort streets in Southwest Detroit. The street broke and buckled upward -- the ground was so unstable under the street and under a nearby dispensary that the building had to be taken down.

In pandemic news, Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Michigan reported 16,143 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,381 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,396,467, including 25,240 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,380,324 cases and 25,080 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.