Live stream: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect appear for probable cause hearing

The parents of the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others are set to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Officials accuse the couple of contributing to the tragedy by giving their son Ethan Crumbley, 15, a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to the following charges against them:

Count 1 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

Count 2 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old Tate Myre

Count 3 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

Count 4: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Justin Shilling

The Crumbleys are expected to appear in person at the 52nd District Court - Division 3 for their probable cause hearing Tuesday. The pair are being represented by two different attorneys who work for the same firm, and will appear jointly.

Ethan, James and Jennifer Crumbley are all jailed at the Oakland County Jail, but are separate and not allowed to have contact with one another, officials said. Ethan Crumbley was denied bond, and James and Jennifer Crumbley have yet to post their individual $500,000 bonds.

The couple is believed to have fled and hid from police after charges were announced against them, failing to appear for their initial arraignment hearing on Dec. 3. They were arrested in Detroit and arraigned on Dec. 4.

It is possible that additional charges could come against James and Jennifer Crumbley as their case is processed.

Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore student at Oxford High School, is facing 24 charges in connection with the mass shooting, from terrorism to first-degree murder. He appeared for a probable cause hearing on Monday in the same court.

The gunfire at Oxford High School killed students Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17. Only one of the seven people injured in the shooting remained in the hospital as of Dec. 9: a 17-year-old girl at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Police said last week that the girl was removed from the intensive-care unit and into a standard room, where she will remain for 4-6 weeks for rehabilitation.

In addition to criminal charges issued in connection with the shooting, civil litigation is starting to crop up against the school district and its administrators and staff regarding their alleged role in the tragedy.

