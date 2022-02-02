Detroit Metro Airport crews work diligently to keep runways clear of snow, ice

Flights have been delayed and canceled as a massive winter storm hovers above Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – A winter storm warning is in effect across Metro Detroit and Local 4 is tracking measurable snow.

The snowfall impacts all forms of travel from the roads to the airways. Local 4′s Hank Winchester is at Detroit Metro Airport to monitor the conditions.

There are many flight delays and cancellations because the storm is having an impact nationally. On Wednesday afternoon some flights were still preparing to take off from Detroit to warmer weather destinations.

If you are traveling throughout the Midwest, you should contact your airline because many flights in the Midwest are being canceled due to the storm. At least 150 different flights have already been canceled. If you can’t contact your airline over the phone, you should try contacting them on Twitter.

Airport crews are still working to clear snow and ice from the runways so that flights can come in and out of the airport. The storm is expected to grow throughout the day and many more flights could be impacted.

