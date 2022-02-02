Flights in Midwest face most delays, cancellations due to severe winter weather

A winter storm warning is in effect across Metro Detroit and Local 4 is tracking measurable snow.

DETROIT – A winter storm warning is in effect across Metro Detroit and Local 4 is tracking measurable snow.

The snowfall impacts all forms of travel from the roads to the airways. Local 4′s Hank Winchester is at Detroit Metro Airport to monitor the conditions.

Previous report: Detroit Metro Airport crews work diligently to keep runways clear of snow, ice

A map created by FlightAware shows delays and cancellations at major hubs across the country. Right now Metro Airport has the 4th most delays and cancellations in the country but some flights are still getting in and out of the airport.

If you are traveling throughout the Midwest, you should contact your airline because many flights in the Midwest are being canceled due to the storm.

Airport crews are still working to clear snow and ice from the runways so that flights can come in and out of the airport.

