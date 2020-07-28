Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 28, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 78,507 as of Monday, including 6,154 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 488 new cases and five additional deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4 (50). That number receded to 493 inpatients on July 22 and 481 on Friday, July 24.

Here’s a look at the state’s hospitalization trends:

The deadline for all students enrolled in summer school in the Detroit Public Schools Community District to get tested for coronavirus was Sunday.

It’s part of judge’s ruling in a lawsuit filed by protesters against in-person learning.

That judge ruled all students must be tested or they can’t show up for classes Monday.

Michigan unemployment officials said the $600 coronavirus (COVID-19) unemployment bonus will end this weekend.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Friday that the additional $600 weekly unemployment bonus offered to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Saturday, barring congressional action.

More than $2.6 million in federal disaster aid has been made available to support the continuing of COVID-19 operations in Washtenaw County.

The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program. The program provides funding to local governments and eligible private nonprofit organizations for costs sustained for emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. Read here.

Ann Arbor Public School students can anticipate returning to school virtually at the end of August.

In a Wednesday night study session meeting, officials from Ann Arbor Public Schools discussed plans for a remote-learning start to the next academic year.

Ann Arbor Public School superintendent Jeanice Swift acknowledged how officials are “hardwired” for safety and that they must put student safety first. Read here.

A judge has ruled the in-person summer school classes can continue in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD). Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are working on getting reaction on the ruling from the district.

Summer school in the DPSCD began last week. A lawsuit was filed by parents, teachers, students and activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) against the district. The suit was seeking to sop summer school and first went before the judge on Friday with the decision expected this week.

While the judge has decided that the classes can continue, all of the students attending those classes need to have COVID-19 tests in the next two days or the in-person learning could be shut down.

Read more here.

The St. Clair County Health Department has been notified of possible COVID-19 exposure in two area food service establishments.

Patrons of both facilities are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and seek testing if they become symptomatic with any of the following: fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea or vomiting, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 15:

July 15 -- 891 new cases

July 16 -- 645 new cases

July 17 -- 660 new cases

July 18 -- 678 new cases

July 19 -- 483 new cases

July 20 -- 489 new cases

July 21 -- 573 new cases

July 22 -- 523 new cases

July 23 -- 699 new cases

July 24 -- 594 new cases

July 25 -- 437 new cases

July 26 -- 1,041* (cases higher due to technical glitch)

July 27 -- 488 new cases

Daily COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan since July 15:

July 15 -- 4 new deaths

July 16 -- 16 new deaths

July 17 -- 7 new deaths

July 18 -- 9 new deaths

July 19 -- 2 new deaths

July 20 -- 7 new deaths

July 21 -- 9 new deaths

July 22 -- 6 new deaths

July 23 -- 7 new deaths

July 24 -- 3 new deaths

July 25 -- 14 new deaths

July 26 -- 0 new deaths

July 27 -- 5 new deaths

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: