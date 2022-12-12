Local shopping guide: Check out these Metro Detroit businesses for last-minute gifts

This holiday season, make sure to give some love to local shops, especially when looking for a last-minute gift.
From vintage shops for unique gifts to finding the best squeaky toy for your furry friend, Metro Detroit offers many options.
Below is your local shop guide for every kind of person or pet you wish to gift.
Fun boutiques in Metro Detroit
- Ferne Detroit - Detroit
- City Bird - Detroit
- Eldorado General Store -- Detroit
- Xochi’s Gift Shop -- Detroit
- Not Sorry Goods -- Ferndale
- Rust Belt -- Ferndale
- The Detroit Shoppe - Troy
Find unique gifts at these vintage Metro Detroit stores
- Reware Vintage -- Berkley
- V-Male Detroit Vintage -- Dearborn Heights
- Old Soul Vintage -- Detroit
- Mama Coo’s Boutique -- Detroit
- Vintage Eastern Market -- Detroit
- Vogue Vintage -- Ferndale
- Detroit Threads -- Hamtramck
- Lost and Found Vintage - Royal Oak
- Time Warp LLC -- St. Clair Shores
From tarot cards to crystals, here are a few holistic spots in Metro Detroit
- Mama Tracy -- Dearborn Heights
- The Sacred Sage -- Farmington
- Boston Tea Room -- Ferndale
- Earth Lore -- Plymouth
Where to get coffee beans in Metro Detroit
- Black Box Gallery -- Dearborn
- Avalon -- Detroit
- Red Hook -- Ferndale, Detroit
- Drifter Coffee -- Ferndale
- The Red Dot Coffee Company -- Northville
- Espresso Elevado -- Plymouth
- Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters -- Rochester, Royal Oak and Detroit
- Atomic Coffee -- Royal Oak
- New Way -- St. Clair Shores
Record stores in Metro Detroit
- Wazoo Records -- Ann Arbor
- People’s Records -- Detroit
- Dearborn Music -- Dearborn, Farmington
- Found Sound -- Ferndale
- Ripe Records Detroit -- Grosse Point Park
- Trax N Wax -- St. Clar Shores
- Slick Disc Music Inc -- Trenton
For your beer lovers, here are a few Metro Detroit breweries
- Downey Brewery -- Dearborn
- Eastern Market Brewing Co. -- Detroit, Ferndale and Royal Oak
- Atwater Brewery -- Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park
- Farmington Brewery -- Farmington
- Supernatural Brewing and Spirits -- Livonia
- Bearded Lamb Brewing Company -- Plymouth
- Griffin Claw -- Rochester Hills
- Baffin Brewing Company -- St. Clair Shores
Where to find fun sportswear in Metro Detroit
- Pro Image Sports -- Dearborn
- Gameday Detroit -- Detroit
- The M Den -- Detroit, Ann Arbor
Places to relax in Metro Detroit
- Rivage Day Spa -- Birmingham
- Indigo Salon, Spa and Boutique -- Canton
- The Rejuvenation Station -- Detroit
- The Schvitz -- Detroit
- Terra Nest -- Royal Oak
- Kneaded Relief Massage -- Southgate
Pet stores to find the purrfect gift for a furry friend
- Teacups & Toys A Pet Boutique LLC -- Birmingham
- Val’s Pet Supplies -- Clawson
- City Bark -- Detroit
- Detroit K9 Pet Supply -- Detroit
- House of Pets Inc -- Garden City
- The Pet Beastro -- Madison Heights
