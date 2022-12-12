Local shopping guide: Check out these Metro Detroit businesses for last-minute gifts

This holiday season, make sure to give some love to local shops, especially when looking for a last-minute gift.

From vintage shops for unique gifts to finding the best squeaky toy for your furry friend, Metro Detroit offers many options.

Below is your local shop guide for every kind of person or pet you wish to gift.

Fun boutiques in Metro Detroit

Ferne Detroit - Detroit

City Bird - Detroit

Eldorado General Store -- Detroit

Xochi’s Gift Shop -- Detroit

Not Sorry Goods -- Ferndale

Rust Belt -- Ferndale

The Detroit Shoppe - Troy

Find unique gifts at these vintage Metro Detroit stores

Reware Vintage -- Berkley

V-Male Detroit Vintage -- Dearborn Heights

Old Soul Vintage -- Detroit

From tarot cards to crystals, here are a few holistic spots in Metro Detroit

Mama Tracy -- Dearborn Heights

The Sacred Sage -- Farmington

Boston Tea Room -- Ferndale

Earth Lore -- Plymouth

Where to get coffee beans in Metro Detroit

Black Box Gallery -- Dearborn

Avalon -- Detroit

Red Hook -- Ferndale, Detroit

Drifter Coffee -- Ferndale

The Red Dot Coffee Company -- Northville

Espresso Elevado -- Plymouth

Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters -- Rochester , Royal Oak and Detroit

Atomic Coffee -- Royal Oak

New Way -- St. Clair Shores

Record stores in Metro Detroit

Wazoo Records -- Ann Arbor

People’s Records -- Detroit

Dearborn Music -- Dearborn, Farmington

Found Sound -- Ferndale

Ripe Records Detroit -- Grosse Point Park

Trax N Wax -- St. Clar Shores

Slick Disc Music Inc -- Trenton

For your beer lovers, here are a few Metro Detroit breweries

Downey Brewery -- Dearborn

Eastern Market Brewing Co. -- Detroit, Ferndale and Royal Oak

Atwater Brewery -- Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park

Farmington Brewery -- Farmington

Supernatural Brewing and Spirits -- Livonia

Bearded Lamb Brewing Company -- Plymouth

Griffin Claw -- Rochester Hills

Baffin Brewing Company -- St. Clair Shores

Where to find fun sportswear in Metro Detroit

Pro Image Sports -- Dearborn

Gameday Detroit -- Detroit

The M Den -- Detroit, Ann Arbor

Places to relax in Metro Detroit

Rivage Day Spa -- Birmingham

Indigo Salon, Spa and Boutique -- Canton

The Rejuvenation Station -- Detroit

The Schvitz -- Detroit

Terra Nest -- Royal Oak

Kneaded Relief Massage -- Southgate

Pet stores to find the purrfect gift for a furry friend

Teacups & Toys A Pet Boutique LLC -- Birmingham

Val’s Pet Supplies -- Clawson

City Bark -- Detroit

Detroit K9 Pet Supply -- Detroit

House of Pets Inc -- Garden City

The Pet Beastro -- Madison Heights

Comment below your favorite local shop! 🛍

