The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

Women arrested for poisoning mac n' cheese with heroin
Two Port Huron women were arrested Sunday for poisoning a recovery house manager's macaroni and cheese by placing heroin in it, according to police.
Port Huron women arrested for poisoning recovery house manager with heroin in mac n' cheese
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Read more.
Police have recovered a historic powder horn that was stolen from a Dearborn museum in the 1950s. Learn more.
Ford and Volkswagen have teamed up for a global alliance. Read more.
The family of a murdered Detroit woman faced the killer in court. Learn more.
Be informed
Medical marijuana
A local business claims to be offering low prices and a hassle-free experience for those who qualify for a medical marijuana card.
School threats
Two Summit Academy Middle School students have been arrested for allegedly threatening bomb and gun violence against other students, according to police.
Orion Township arrest
An Oakland County man threw several kitchen knives at his girlfriend, kicked deputies and caused a lockdown at a hospital after taking about 200 "unknown pills" that were prescribed to his girlfriend, according to authorities.
GLWA lawsuit
A Detroit woman is suing the Great Lakes Water Authority, claiming she was fired after complaining about sexual harassment related to the size of her breasts and being forced to return to work early from a breast reduction surgery.
Read more
- Bill aimed at lowering Michigan auto insurance rates introduced in state Senate
- Report: Moped rider killed in crash involving salt truck at Michigan State University
- Netflix is raising prices again: What you need to know
- Judge temporarily blocks changes at Livingston County pet cemetery
Watch
- Sears Deals: Are they worth it?
- Defenders: How to spot counterfeit cash
- Help Me Hank's Shutdown Survival Guide: Resources for federal workers
- Bedford Township businesses must install lockbox with key for fire department
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.