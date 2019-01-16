The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 15, 2019 at 4:47 p.m.

Two Port Huron women were arrested Sunday for poisoning a recovery house manager's macaroni and cheese by placing heroin in it, according to police.

Port Huron women arrested for poisoning recovery house manager with heroin in mac n' cheese

Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Read more.

Police have recovered a historic powder horn that was stolen from a Dearborn museum in the 1950s. Learn more.

Ford and Volkswagen have teamed up for a global alliance. Read more.

The family of a murdered Detroit woman faced the killer in court. Learn more.

Medical marijuana

A local business claims to be offering low prices and a hassle-free experience for those who qualify for a medical marijuana card.

School threats

Two Summit Academy Middle School students have been arrested for allegedly threatening bomb and gun violence against other students, according to police.

Orion Township arrest

An Oakland County man threw several kitchen knives at his girlfriend, kicked deputies and caused a lockdown at a hospital after taking about 200 "unknown pills" that were prescribed to his girlfriend, according to authorities.

GLWA lawsuit

A Detroit woman is suing the Great Lakes Water Authority, claiming she was fired after complaining about sexual harassment related to the size of her breasts and being forced to return to work early from a breast reduction surgery.

