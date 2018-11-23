The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018

The 92nd America's Thanksgiving Parade

During the end of the parade Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan presented Santa Claus with the Key to the City. The event featured several stellar performances by musicians and high school marching bands. Thousands of people attended the parade which was watched by viewers around the country.

WATCH: 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

4 fast facts

A woman from Harrison was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison for the attempted theft of frozen sausages. Read more.

Joshua Boshell was convicted by jury of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his wife in Shelby Township -- a death initially reported as a suicide. Read more.

A man suspected in two Madison Heights bank robberies has been taken into custody. Read more.

The new, 1,600-square-foot Shinola store will feature the brand's full lineup of goods, as well as items soon to be used by guests at the new Shinola Hotel, slated to open in December. Read More.

Be informed

Livernois Avenue shooting

A woman was shot Wednesday in the parking lot near the intersection of Livernois Avenue and 8 Mile Road just after 9 p.m. A witness said he heard a commotion followed by gunshots and found the woman in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and is alive, but in critical condition. .

Rod The Builder

It's a tradition everyone in the Local 4 newsroom looks forward to on the day after Thanksgiving, as business editor Rod Meloni turns in his reporter notepad for his Rod the Builder apron.

New Baltimore apartment shooting

Police said a man was shot at the Margo Manor apartment complex on 23 Mile Road. Police were called on reports of a domestic dispute, but another call to police reported shots fired.

Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears

Chase Daniel set career highs with 230 yards passing and two touchdowns to keep the Chicago Bears rolling with a 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

