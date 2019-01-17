The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Former NFL player beats up man caught masturbating outside daughter's window
A man who was allegedly masturbating while looking through a girl's bedroom window was beaten up by the girl's father, a former NFL player. Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, was arrested Monday in Wellington, Florida, on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Cassidy's arrest photo shows him with a black eye and a cut on his lip.
Former NFL, Detroit Lions player beats up man caught masturbating outside daughter's window
