The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Former NFL player beats up man caught masturbating outside daughter's window

A man who was allegedly masturbating while looking through a girl's bedroom window was beaten up by the girl's father, a former NFL player. Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, was arrested Monday in Wellington, Florida, on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Cassidy's arrest photo shows him with a black eye and a cut on his lip.

There's going to be a total lunar eclipse, resulting in a super blood moon this weekend. Learn more.

Watch Dateline Detroit: All about Autos on Local 4. Read more.

Police found nearly 40 grams of cocaine on a Pontiac man after a traffic stop. Learn more.

Redford Township police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl told them a man she didn't know approached her. Read more.

Engler resignation

Michigan State University interim President John Engler said Wednesday in an 11-page letter that he will resign in a week.

Confront killer

The family of a Shelby Township woman fatally shot by her husband last year confronted him in court.

Wrong-way crash

A coroner in Kentucky confirmed that the wrong-way driver who collided with and killed a family of five from Metro Detroit had an extremely high blood alcohol level at the time of the crash.

Shutdown pay

President Donald Trump signed a bill providing back pay to federal employees affected by the ongoing partial government shutdown, the White House announced Wednesday.

