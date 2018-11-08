The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer met Wednesday with Gov. Rick Snyder after winning the general election. She's looking to put an early stamp on the job.
Whitmer calls herself Michigan's governor, not the Democratic governor. Her agenda starts with infrastructure.
The latest information on the 2018 Michigan General Election results available here.
A man was shot by Warren police officers after police said he pointed a weapon at officers. Read more.
A young woman said a man sexually assaulted her in a secluded area of a Pontiac nightclub. Read more.
It could snow this week... Learn more.
Legal marijuana
Michigan is the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana, and the first state in the Midwest.
The proposal passed 55 percent "yes" to 44 percent "no." The official vote total is 2,285,364 in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan.
Jeff Sessions out
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out Wednesday as the country's chief law enforcement officer after enduring more than a year of blistering and personal attacks from President Donald Trump over his recusal from the Russia investigation.
Man shoots windows
Detroit police and residents on the city's west side are trying to figure out why a man has been shooting into an elderly woman's home, according to officials.
Lawsuit after man found dead in burned home
A family is suing the city of Detroit after firefighters cleared a house fire and said the home was empty, only to find out five days later that a family member was still inside.
