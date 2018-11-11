TOP STORIES Sunday, November 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- California: Death toll rises to 23 in California's Camp Fire
- Flashpoint: Future congresswomen discuss initiatives; Midwest 'blue wall' comeback
- Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, cold Sunday
- Veterans Day: 10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list.
- Detroit: Ambulance, police cruiser involved in rollover collision on city's west side
- Flashpoint: Newly elected congresswomen discuss initiatives; Midwest 'blue wall' comeback
- Detroit: Police look for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman in alley
- Sterling Heights: Condo catches fire in Sterling Heights, 1 person in unknown condition
- VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper saves choking waitress in Woodhaven
- Veterans Day 2018: List of deals, freebies and sales for military service members
- Michigan history: 43 years ago: S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Australia: Police arrest woman in connection with needles found in strawberries
- International: 100 years since end of WWI marked with ceremonies around the world
- Egypt: Dozens of cat mummies, rare beetles discovered in Egyptian tombs
- California: Death toll rises to 23 in California's Camp Fire
- California: Authorities believe gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting, official says
- Veterans Day: 10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day
- South Carolina: For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water
- Oklahoma: Jury delivers $25.5 million 'statement' to Aetna to change its ways
- New York: Parishioners are using the collection basket to ask embattled Catholic bishop to resign
POLITICS:
- Florida: Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts
- Washington, DC: Macron rebukes nationalism as Trump observes Armistice Day
- Washington, DC: Whitaker said he supports state's rights to nullify federal law
- US: Democrats in. Sessions out. Here's what that means for immigration
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kate Upton: Actress and Justin Verlander have first child
- Backstreet Boys: Band bringing tour to Detroit in August 2019
- Television Industry: Sick of all the remakes on TV? They're not going anywhere
- Saturday Night Live: SNL brings on congressman-elect to get apology from Pete Davidson
- Saturday Night Live: SNL has De Niro's Robert Mueller say goodbye to 'Jeff Sessions'
SPORTS:
- College Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- College Football: No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6
- Wolverines: Here is Michigan's dream scenario across college football this weekend.
- Hockey: Mantha scores twice, Red Wings top Canes 4-3 in shootout
- High school football: Harrison hawks gets one last home game after miracle win
JOBS:
- Jimmy John's: Jimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Walled Lake: Staples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
- Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.