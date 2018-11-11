News

TOP STORIES Sunday, November 11, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list.
  • Detroit: Ambulance, police cruiser involved in rollover collision on city's west side
  • Flashpoint: Newly elected congresswomen discuss initiatives; Midwest 'blue wall' comeback
  • Detroit: Police look for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman in alley
  • Sterling Heights: Condo catches fire in Sterling Heights, 1 person in unknown condition
  • VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper saves choking waitress in Woodhaven
  • Veterans Day 2018: List of deals, freebies and sales for military service members
  • Michigan history: 43 years ago: S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Australia: Police arrest woman in connection with needles found in strawberries
  • International: 100 years since end of WWI marked with ceremonies around the world
  • Egypt: Dozens of cat mummies, rare beetles discovered in Egyptian tombs
  • California: Death toll rises to 23 in California's Camp Fire
  • California: Authorities believe gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting, official says
  • Veterans Day: 10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day
  • South Carolina: For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water
  • Oklahoma: Jury delivers $25.5 million 'statement' to Aetna to change its ways
  • New York: Parishioners are using the collection basket to ask embattled Catholic bishop to resign

POLITICS:

  • Florida: Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts
  • Washington, DC: Macron rebukes nationalism as Trump observes Armistice Day
  • Washington, DC: Whitaker said he supports state's rights to nullify federal law
  • US: Democrats in. Sessions out. Here's what that means for immigration

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • College Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • College Football: No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6
  • Wolverines: Here is Michigan's dream scenario across college football this weekend.
  • Hockey: Mantha scores twice, Red Wings top Canes 4-3 in shootout
  • High school football: Harrison hawks gets one last home game after miracle win

JOBS: 

  • Jimmy John'sJimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Walled LakeStaples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

