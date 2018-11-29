News

TOP STORIES Thursday, November 29, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Monroe CountyFormer Monroe County judge to be sentenced for prostitution case.
  • Michael Cohen: Donald Trump's former lawyer pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Trump real estate project in Russia.
  • Canton Township: Brothers fined $550,000 for cutting down trees on their own property.
  • Lansing: New plan would end Michigan's bottle deposit law.

LOCAL

  • Monroe CountyFormer Monroe County judge to be sentenced for prostitution case.
  • Lansing: New plan would end Michigan's bottle deposit law.
  • Gas PricesGas drops below $2 per gallon at some Michigan stations.
  • Canton Township: Brothers fined $550,000 for cutting down trees on their own property.
  • South Lyon: Councilwoman granted PPO against fellow council member.
  • Detroit: Woman admits to stealing nearly $100,000 from VA through dead veteran.
  • Events: 15 December events to check out in Metro Detroit.
  • St. Clair ShoresMan killed by St. Clair Shores police fired once before gun jammed.
  • Downtown Detroit: Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Detroit will close in January after 15 years.
  • Detroit: 2 men released from prison after serving nearly 20 years for Detroit murder they didn't commit.
  • WeatherChance for snow showers Thursday afternoon, evening.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Health: This birth month is linked to higher rates of ADHD diagnosis.
  • CharlottesvilleOpening statements begin today in Charlottesville trial.
  • Alaska AirlinesFormer Alaska Airlines pilot says he lost his job over false #MeToo claims.
  • CaliforniaScorched California faces evacuation orders, flash flood watches.
  • Hawaii: Man sues Hawaii, says false missile alert caused heart attack.

POLITICS:

  • Michael Cohen: Donald Trump's former lawyer pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Trump real estate project in Russia.
  • Democrats: Most Americans will have Democratic governors next year.
  • Beto O'Rourke: New PAC hopes to draft Texas Democrat for 2020 run.
  • Afghanistan: Pentagon identifies troops killed in Afghanistan explosion.
  • Pat Cipollone: Incoming White House counsel expected to report to work next week.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Shark Tank10 genius items featured on ‘Shark Tank' you need in your house.
  • Adam Levine: Singer plays coy about Super Bowl Halftime show.
  • Bruce Springsteen: Musician opens up about his battle with depression.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Basketball: No. 7 Michigan basketball rolls past No. 11 North Carolina in Ann Arbor.
  • Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi scores scores 2 as Red Wings beat Blues 4-3.
  • Michigan Bucks: Fans encouraged to submit ideas for new team name amid move to Genesee County.

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.