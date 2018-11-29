TOP STORIES Thursday, November 29, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Monroe County: Former Monroe County judge to be sentenced for prostitution case.
- Michael Cohen: Donald Trump's former lawyer pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Trump real estate project in Russia.
- Canton Township: Brothers fined $550,000 for cutting down trees on their own property.
- Lansing: New plan would end Michigan's bottle deposit law.
LOCAL:
- Gas Prices: Gas drops below $2 per gallon at some Michigan stations.
- South Lyon: Councilwoman granted PPO against fellow council member.
- Detroit: Woman admits to stealing nearly $100,000 from VA through dead veteran.
- Events: 15 December events to check out in Metro Detroit.
- St. Clair Shores: Man killed by St. Clair Shores police fired once before gun jammed.
- Downtown Detroit: Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Detroit will close in January after 15 years.
- Detroit: 2 men released from prison after serving nearly 20 years for Detroit murder they didn't commit.
- Weather: Chance for snow showers Thursday afternoon, evening.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Health: This birth month is linked to higher rates of ADHD diagnosis.
- Charlottesville: Opening statements begin today in Charlottesville trial.
- Alaska Airlines: Former Alaska Airlines pilot says he lost his job over false #MeToo claims.
- California: Scorched California faces evacuation orders, flash flood watches.
- Hawaii: Man sues Hawaii, says false missile alert caused heart attack.
POLITICS:
- Democrats: Most Americans will have Democratic governors next year.
- Beto O'Rourke: New PAC hopes to draft Texas Democrat for 2020 run.
- Afghanistan: Pentagon identifies troops killed in Afghanistan explosion.
- Pat Cipollone: Incoming White House counsel expected to report to work next week.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Shark Tank: 10 genius items featured on ‘Shark Tank' you need in your house.
- Adam Levine: Singer plays coy about Super Bowl Halftime show.
- Bruce Springsteen: Musician opens up about his battle with depression.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Basketball: No. 7 Michigan basketball rolls past No. 11 North Carolina in Ann Arbor.
- Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi scores scores 2 as Red Wings beat Blues 4-3.
- Michigan Bucks: Fans encouraged to submit ideas for new team name amid move to Genesee County.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
