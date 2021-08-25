Metro Detroit heat advisory: Indices could exceed 100 degrees today

DETROIT – A heat advisory has been issued for seven southeastern Michigan counties on Wednesday, Aug. 25 as heat indices are expected to reach dangerous levels.

An afternoon heat advisory has been issued for the counties of Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Heat indices are expected to reach the upper 90s to low 100s Wednesday afternoon, and could feel even warmer.

See Wednesday’s forecast here: Heat advisory with a few storms

Heat-induced illness can occur amid such high temperatures.

To help prevent heat illness caused by high temperatures and humidity, the NWS recommends taking the following precautions and steps:

Ad

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Heat index chart, courtesy of the National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)

Storms possible Wednesday afternoon

We’re also tracking the potential for storms this afternoon, but any storms that roll through likely won’t be severe.

Local4Caster Brandon Roux says: It won’t be a washout, but some hefty showers and storms should begin to pop up this afternoon ahead of a weak cool front. Storms will have heavy downpours, deadly lightning and gusty winds, so be careful.

You can see the latest forecast for Metro Detroit right here.

More than 30,000 DTE Energy customers were without power early Wednesday morning due to overnight storms, causing concern with high temperatures and more rain anticipated in the afternoon.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.