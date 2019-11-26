DETROIT – Bouncers physically threw a man out of a Warren club when he fell asleep at the bar, critically injuring him, police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the victim was sleeping at Blue Finn, also known as Club Echelon, a club that has had numerous issues over the years.

A Detroit police sergeant has been suspended with pay in connection with the fatal shooting of officer Rasheen McClain, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. Craig made the announcement while speaking to the press Monday night.

Police said a robber walked into the Burlington in Roseville last week and ordered the manager to zip tie three employees, shut off the alarm and remove money from the safe. The man in the photo above walked into the Burlington store at 31940 Gratiot Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Investigators said a string of smoke shop burglaries in Clinton Township, Sterling Heights, Macomb Township and Shelby Township led to a police chase, a crash and four arrests when the group was caught in the act. Officials said the smoke shop break-ins began several months ago across Macomb County. Sterling Heights police put together a team to track the crew, which eventually led them to a smoke shop in Shelby Township, police said.

Residents are dealing with loud noises in Bloomfield Hills as trains idle on tracks. “We’re used to hearing the train because we live right near the train tracks, and we thought it was stuck and then we just kept hearing the sound you hear over my shoulder, over and over and over," Matt Ulanoff said.

Two school districts are investigating a fight during a playoff game between Denby High School football players and fans at Almont High School. People from both sides have said what took place was unacceptable. Denby High School football parent Patrick McKnight said it’s an absolute shame what took place following the semifinals of the state championship between Denby and Almont.

