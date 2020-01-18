ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

DETROIT – A Roseville woman is accused of murdering her mother, putting her body in a plastic container and using her cellphone for months to send text messages to family members to make it look as if she was still alive, police said.

Test results from near a condemned Madison Heights business show water contamination. The results of samples taken from storm drains and runoff near Electro-Plating Services were returned Friday. Results showed high levels of PFAS in Warren’s Bear Creek.

An Oakland County man was arrested after undercover federal officials caught him posting and receiving videos of children being sexually assaulted, according to court records.

The head of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy blasted Detroit Bulk Storage’s plan to clean up a spill that went into the Detroit River. A dock collapsed into the river in November, forming a sinkhole.

Things got heated between supporters and those angry with a Michigan lawmaker Friday when he addressed comments he made to a female reporter. Sen. Peter Lucido, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 8th district came under fire earlier this week for a comment he allegedly made to the reporter in Lansing.

A tip led to the discovery Friday of about 200 chemical barrels stored behind the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit. As investigations surrounding contamination continue across several counties after a toxic chemical was found in Madison Heights, people are on high alert.

Census Day is April 1, 2020. Participating in the United States Census is not only mandatory, it’s important.

Police said a man purposely rammed into the back of a vehicle early Friday in Chesterfield Township to rob the driver. A woman and her elderly parents were traveling on Fairchild Road near 23 Mile Road when someone hit them about 12:30 a.m., causing their vehicle to spin, police said.

