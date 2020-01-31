ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

DETROIT – Last fall, word came that doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit had performed a double lung transplant due to the effects of vaping, the first of its kind in the U.S.

However, we knew almost nothing about the young patient. Since then, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit met with the teenager who nearly lost his life to a vape pen. His name is Daniel Ament. He and his mother sat down in their Grosse Pointe home to talk about what happened.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A Detroit woman was arrested Tuesday after she bit off the tip of her friend’s tongue while they were kissing at an apartment in Center Line, police said.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, was visiting her friend Tuesday at their apartment, officials said. They were engaging in consensual kissing when Wedgeworth bit off about an inch of the man’s tongue, according to authorities.

President Donald Trump visited Dana Incorporated in Warren on Thursday.

While speaking at the manufacturing plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road, the president reiterated that there would be complete funding for an overhaul of the Soo Locks. He also said his administration would pledge funds necessary to protect the Great Lakes from Asian carp and other threats.

There are new charges for the Northville teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student over two years, beginning when she was in seventh grade.

Jason Dean is being held on $500,000 bond in the case. He now faces a total of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- three in Springfield Township and two in Waterford Township.

Health officials said the sixth case of coronavirus in the United States was caught by person-to-person contact. It is the first reported case of the virus in the country spread this way. The ill person is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from China. Wuhan, China is the center of an outbreak of the illness.

The city of Detroit has filed a lawsuit against the two companies behind a dock collapse that spilled contaminated soil into the Detroit River. Officials with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are running their own tests along the river.

Less than two days after the St. Clair County prosecutor refused to file charges in the De La Salle hazing case, a second accuser has come forward to speak to police. “There are others coming forward,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Dwyer suggested that once one De La Salle football player was willing to come forward, others may follow. That’s what happened.

A man died early Thursday when someone firebombed a Detroit house with five people inside. Family identified the victim as 41-year-old Leo Garrett.

Garrett was at a home near Mayfield and Chalmers streets when someone threw an object into the home at 2:47 a.m., setting it on fire. Four people were able to escape the home. Garrett tried to make it out, but he was found dead inside.

Read More

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 --