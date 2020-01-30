ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

DETROIT – A Northville High School teacher is accused of engaging in sex acts with a middle school student more than 30 times over two years, including in the classroom, at his secret apartment and even on an airplane on the way back from a class trip, officials said. Jason William Dean, 36, was arraigned at 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on Wednesday, facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A prosecutor said Dean is also facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at 51st District Court in Waterford Township.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced a plan during her State of the State address Wednesday to fix Michigan roads without increasing the gas tax. Whitmer plans to ask the State Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds to fund the work.

A new victim has come forward in the investigation into hazing at Warren De La Salle. “This case is far from over,” said Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer. Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing. When officials completed their investigation, they recommended charges against three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

United States Customs and Border Protection agents work 24/7, finding and confiscating many items, some of which are deadly. Last year, agents across the country seized 10 pounds of fentanyl, a large enough dosage to kill 1.5 million people, 600 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of meth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public that more coronavirus cases are likely to emerge in the United States. The warning comes as infections accelerate in China and begin to gain a foothold in a number of countries. A planeload of Americans evacuated from Wuhan are back in the United States, but they won’t be going home immediately.

Two parents are in jail and charged with child abuse after police did a welfare check at a camper in Detroit. Police said they found the family living in deplorable conditions on Jan. 22. Investigators looked further into the case and arrested the parents for child abuse.

