ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Coverage and results of the 2020 Iowa caucuses
DETROIT – They’re essentially small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate, and to persuade others to join them. Iowa’s 41 national delegates are up for grabs, but the real stakes for the candidates are all about momentum. The caucuses are the first opportunity for Democrats to express their preferences in what’s been a long and tumultuous primary. They set the tone for the monthlong sprint through the early primary states, after which the field of candidates is typically culled.
- The family of a Michigan man arrested in Russia on suspicion of being a spy expects him to remain behind bars for at least another year. Click here to read more.
- Roseville residents in the area of 11 Mile and Hayes roads are unhappy with plans to create a medical marijuana center across the street in Warren. Click here to read more.
- Sterling Heights police are trying a new approach in the war against the opioid epidemic, and it involves checking up on people after drug overdoses. Click here to read more.
- Three piglets have a home after they were found abandoned in a Detroit park. Click here to read more.
Eastpointe dog ordinance
A new Eastpointe ordinance controls when dogs can be left outside. The ordinance is designed to keep both people and animals safe. It prohibits dogs from being left out between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Dogs also cannot be left outside if the temperature is below 43 degrees or above 82 degrees.
Surgeon’s views on vaping
The Detroit surgeon who performed the lifesaving double lung transplant on a teenager whose lungs were damaged by vaping spoke with Local 4 about his thoughts on the dangerous trend. Lung transplants are rarely done in the setting of acute lung damage. There’s usually an extensive evaluation and planning period. But the vaping injuries in Daniel Ament’s case were so rapid and ferocious that the only option was to find new lungs.
International custody battle
A custody battle in Detroit involves a wealthy British investment banker who wants his young son returned to the United Kingdom, from Michigan, where he has been living. Christopher Worcester filed a request to have his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Grieb, return to the UK with the couple’s son so he can be close to the child. Grieb lives with family she has been caring for in Metro Detroit.
Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with cancer
Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
DIA millage renewal
A 0.2 mil renewal request from the Detroit Institute of Arts will be on the March 2020 ballot for people who live in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Officials from those counties have announced their support for the millage renewal. Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel have endorsed the renewal.
Absentee ballots
Michigan’s primary is coming up in early March, and for the first time, the state is offering absentee voting to anyone without requiring a reason. There are concerns from the Secretary of State that Metro Detroit clerks are going to be swamped during the primary and the general election. The March primary will be one to watch in terms of how long it takes for results to be calculated.
- Detroit police officer sentenced to probation after officials say she walked out on $530 restaurant tab
- Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg to present vision during Detroit visit tomorrow
- Michigan inmate back in prison after mistaken Ohio release
- Michigan health officials step up to support response as coronavirus outbreak continues
- Coronavirus travel interruption has far-reaching impact on Metro Detroit
- WATCH: How ice sculptures are created for Winter Blast in Downtown Detroit
- Project announced to ease chronic traffic delays at infamous rail crossing in Woodhaven
- After Oprah’s exit, Russell Simmons doc acquired by HBO Max
- Online misinformation fuels doubt as 2020 vote kicks off
- AP Exclusive: Border apprehensions drop 8th straight months
- Iowan voters converge on Paris, and make electoral history
- BP oil spill cash rebuilds eroded Louisiana pelican island
- Experts prepare but new China virus not a pandemic yet
- Super Bowl halftime show draws praise, tears from US Latinos
- New Holland Brewing Co. introduces light ale made with Lake Michigan water
