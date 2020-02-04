ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

DETROIT – They’re essentially small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate, and to persuade others to join them. Iowa’s 41 national delegates are up for grabs, but the real stakes for the candidates are all about momentum. The caucuses are the first opportunity for Democrats to express their preferences in what’s been a long and tumultuous primary. They set the tone for the monthlong sprint through the early primary states, after which the field of candidates is typically culled.

A new Eastpointe ordinance controls when dogs can be left outside. The ordinance is designed to keep both people and animals safe. It prohibits dogs from being left out between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Dogs also cannot be left outside if the temperature is below 43 degrees or above 82 degrees.

The Detroit surgeon who performed the lifesaving double lung transplant on a teenager whose lungs were damaged by vaping spoke with Local 4 about his thoughts on the dangerous trend. Lung transplants are rarely done in the setting of acute lung damage. There’s usually an extensive evaluation and planning period. But the vaping injuries in Daniel Ament’s case were so rapid and ferocious that the only option was to find new lungs.

A custody battle in Detroit involves a wealthy British investment banker who wants his young son returned to the United Kingdom, from Michigan, where he has been living. Christopher Worcester filed a request to have his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Grieb, return to the UK with the couple’s son so he can be close to the child. Grieb lives with family she has been caring for in Metro Detroit.

Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

A 0.2 mil renewal request from the Detroit Institute of Arts will be on the March 2020 ballot for people who live in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Officials from those counties have announced their support for the millage renewal. Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel have endorsed the renewal.

Michigan’s primary is coming up in early March, and for the first time, the state is offering absentee voting to anyone without requiring a reason. There are concerns from the Secretary of State that Metro Detroit clerks are going to be swamped during the primary and the general election. The March primary will be one to watch in terms of how long it takes for results to be calculated.

