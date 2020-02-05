ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

DETROIT – Mark Dantonio announced Tuesday he is stepping down as head coach of the Michigan State University head football team. Dantonio said he will stay with the university and athletic department in a role involving special projects. In 13 seasons at Michigan State from 2007 to 2019, Dantonio went 115-57, including six seasons with at least 10 wins. He led the Spartans through one of their best stretches in program history -- five of six seasons with at least 11 wins from 2010 to 2015.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Another round of videos have surfaced showing wild fights inside Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology. The same school faced the same controversy just a couple years ago. Parents are now voicing concern that excessive fighting coupled with a lack of security could lead to something worse.

The city of Detroit issued 401 violations that carry $162,895 in fines to five properties along the Detroit River. Over the past three weeks, the city conducted 152 inspections of riverfront companies. The city said five of those properties were operating with unsafe conditions and no certificate of compliance.

Pipes underneath a now-condemned Madison Heights building that was leaking toxic chemicals showed severe signs of decay, officials said Tuesday. A green substance was found oozing onto I-696 near the Couzens Road exit on Dec. 20, 2019. It was identified as hexavalent chromium. Officials said it was coming from Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road.

Officials rescued 21 dogs and found drugs and dog fighting equipment inside a home on Detroit’s west side, leading to the arrest of a man involved, according to authorities. Officials with the Michigan Humane Society, Detroit police officers and federal agents busted the ring around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Abington Avenue near the Southfield Freeway, police said.

The state of Michigan and the city of Detroit are investigating a demolition contractor after a weekend tip reported a massive rubble pile on Detroit’s west side. Detroit has had a problem with illegal dumping for a long time. There’s something different though with the debris in question. There’s a massive mound of junk including broken cinder blocks, bricks and dirt debris that extends for more than a city block and reaches at least six feet tall. It is filling the space of the city alley.

Read More

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 --