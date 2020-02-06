ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Will overnight snow affect your morning commute?
DETROIT – Most locations won’t see widespread snow until 10-11PM. Snow will continue to stack up overnight, leaving us with 1-3 inches by the end of the morning commute. Highest totals will be in the South Zone. There may be some breaks during the day Thursday, but generally snow showers will continue through the day, adding an additional inch of accumulation.
- Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103, according to his family. Click here to read more.
- The January 2020 mean water levels on Lake Michigan-Huron and Lake Superior were three inches higher than the previous January record level, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported. Click here to read more.
- Detroit police said a CPL holder accidentally shot and killed a man on the city’s west side with a gun he didn’t know was loaded. Click here to read more.
- There was an effort underway Wednesday night to dial down the tensions in Saline over two incidents of racism. Click here to read more.
President Trump acquitted
President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.
Attempted arson stopped
A 21-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted arson and more after a conflict at a Shelby Township house Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the ex-girlfriend of a college student broke into the house and attempted to set it on fire.
Vehicle forfeiture
There’s a federal lawsuit against Wayne County alleging that its vehicle forfeiture program is leaving innocent people without cars to drive. Two people came forward Wednesday and said they had their cars seized even though they weren’t part of any crime.
Child custody battle
A father is in the midst of an international custody battle as he fights to bring his young son living in Metro Detroit back to the United Kingdom. Paperwork from a lengthy hearing last year in London says this is a case of child abduction. Christopher Worcester came to the United States hoping to collect his son and go back home. On Wednesday, he’s on his way back empty handed, but he spoke with Local 4 before getting on his plane to the UK.
Dog attacked, killed
A Dearborn Heights woman said two pit bulls running loose in the neighborhood got into her backyard and killed her dog. “That was my baby,” Julaine Mills said. Mills said she heard screams from her son Saturday morning, followed by screams from her bulldog, Juicey.
Preventing shootings
Every time a gun is fired, there’s one key piece of evidence that could help police identify the shooter. When guns are fired, they leave a signature mark on the shell casings, and a national database of those marks is helping Detroit police make arrests.
Sex offender registry
There are those who argue Michigan’s sex offender registry goes too far. A few years ago, a judge ordered the state to make changes but that hasn’t happened so the issue came up again in Port Huron.
