ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

DETROIT – A St. Clair Shores resident captured a driver on video speeding down her street, and she said it’s not the first time. “All of a sudden a car starts from this end of the street and I mean they hauled butt all the way down to the other end,” Natasha Catteeuw said. Catteeuw, was sitting on her porch Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning when she saw and heard the car speeding down her home on Violet Street. She missed the car, going by the first time, but they returned.

A Farmington Hills police officer is accused of domestic violence, improperly firing a gun and stalking a fellow officer at the department, authorities said. Mario Vekic is a former Detroit police officer who graduated from the Detroit Police Academy in 2017, officials said.

Arrest warrants were issued Thursday in the hazing case surrounding the Warren De La Salle football team. Five 18-year-olds are being charged as adults and two 16-year-olds are being charged as minors, officials said. They are being charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel condemned a now-deceased doctor Thursday after sexual misconduct allegations against the doctor surfaced. Robert E. Anderson, was a former director of University Health Service and a former athletic team physician. He worked at the school from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

Officials with the city of Detroit are stepping in to help residents whose yards are sinking, exposing pipes that are supposed to be underground. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department did work in the area last year, but since then, yards have started to sink, revealing pipes buried in the ground.

Police are investigating a bizarre case of vandalism in Macomb County after the sign at dentist’s office in Utica was destroyed. It happened at the Manduzzi Family Dentist office on Summers Street. “I had to drag it back into the garage,” said Dr. Chris Manduzzi. “It took most of my strength to drag it over here.”

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 --