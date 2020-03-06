ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 5, 2020
What to expect as Art Van going-out-of-business sales begin
DETROIT – Art Van is closing all its stores, and the sales begin Friday. The furniture giant will begin marking down its inventory immediately, as it all must go. However, as time passes, the discounts are expected to get even better.
4 Fast Facts
- Federal officials have made it to the top of the ladder in the United Auto Workers corruption investigation. Click here to read more.
- Rep. Lucido lost his position leading the Senate Advice and Consent Committee. Click here to read more.
- Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday. Click here to read more.
- Warren De La Salle announced that President John Knight has been let go. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Thanksgiving parade
Art Van, the presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade, announced the closure of all its stores Thursday. That announcement is raising questions about how it may affect the parade, a longstanding Detroit tradition.
Coronavirus questions
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
Sexual abuse
Survivors of University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson stood firm, calling for the state attorney general to investigate how the school handled the sex abuse claim against him.
Art Van
An announcement that Art Van is closing all of its stores will affect thousands of employees nationwide.
Unpaid water bills
The Local 4 Defenders have discovered another business along the Detroit riverfront isn’t paying its bills to the city, raising serious questions about how the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is being run.
Coronavirus outbreak
The response to coronavirus is escalating as the United States sees the number of confirmed cases continue to rise.
Read More
