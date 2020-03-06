36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 5, 2020

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
Detroit from Windsor on March 5, 2020
Detroit from Windsor on March 5, 2020 (WDIV)

What to expect as Art Van going-out-of-business sales begin

DETROIT – Art Van is closing all its stores, and the sales begin Friday. The furniture giant will begin marking down its inventory immediately, as it all must go. However, as time passes, the discounts are expected to get even better.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Thanksgiving parade

Art Van, the presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade, announced the closure of all its stores Thursday. That announcement is raising questions about how it may affect the parade, a longstanding Detroit tradition.

Coronavirus questions

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Sexual abuse

Survivors of University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson stood firm, calling for the state attorney general to investigate how the school handled the sex abuse claim against him.

Art Van

An announcement that Art Van is closing all of its stores will affect thousands of employees nationwide.

Unpaid water bills

The Local 4 Defenders have discovered another business along the Detroit riverfront isn’t paying its bills to the city, raising serious questions about how the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is being run.

Coronavirus outbreak

The response to coronavirus is escalating as the United States sees the number of confirmed cases continue to rise.

Read More

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: