ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 6, 2020

Metro Detroit man found stabbed to death inside hotel room in Jamaica
DETROIT – A Metro Detroit man was killed inside his hotel room in Jamaica. Police confirm Theodore Walling was found stabbed to death inside a small hotel in Montego Bay.
4 Fast Facts
- Here comes the sun and the milder temperatures. Click here to read more.
- Beginning Wednesday, Michiganders can legally place bets on sporting events. Click here to read more.
- Despite spring-like temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Metro Detroit, flu cases are still prominent. Click here to read more.
- Michigan officials have been updating the numbers regarding coronavirus monitoring and testing. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
UAW
Local 4 has learned former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is expected to plead guilty to three charges in connection with the UAW corruption case.
Coronavirus questions
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
Crowdfunding warning
More and more people who find themselves overwhelmed by unexpected medical and other expenses are turning to crowdfunding to raise much-needed money.These campaigns can provide a financial lifeline to those in need, but there are pros and cons to consider, whether you’re donating to one or considering setting up an account.
Art Van
Art Van’s closure came as a shock to many of the more than 3,000 employees who now have to consider looking for work. But there’s also a ripple effect when a large company closes, and it’s felt all the way down to small convenience stores in Metro Detroit.
Health
It’s time we think about sanitizing our phones as much as we wash our hands. Some studies suggest the average phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. So how do you disinfect your tech without breaking it?
Coronavirus outbreak
As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, so is the impact it is having on lives and the economy. One Detroit-based business is seeing this firsthand.
