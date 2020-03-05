37ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Family says trusted neighbor used log to peer through window of teens’ bathroom

DETROIT – A Flat Rock family feels victimized and violated after a trusted neighbor was caught using a log to peer through the window of their teenagers’ bathroom, officials said.

4 Fast Facts

  • Fewer inmates are returning to prison after their release in Michigan. Click here to read more.
  • If you haven’t registered to vote in next week’s primary election, it isn’t too late. Click here to read more.
  • All gun stores are now required to conduct a background check before selling a firearm to someone. Click here to read more.
  • Residents are preparing for a lot of traffic, headaches and inconveniences when three bridges over I-75 are demolished. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Sexual abuse

A man who was a college wrestler in the 1980s sued the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a school doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.

Coronavirus questions

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Drunken driving

Dashcam video from Troy police shows the arrest of an Auburn Hills man who is accused of driving drunk through a construction zone with his 4-year-old son in the back seat.

Joe Louis Arena

Drone footage shows what’s left of the arena -- an 880 ton steel truss held up by two towers. That truss will be lowered and taken apart.

Cash seized

Michigan State Police troopers seized $40,000 in cash during a traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County, officials said.

Coronavirus outbreak

A person in California has died from coronavirus, raising the death toll in the United States to 11.

