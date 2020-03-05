ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 4, 2020

DETROIT – A Flat Rock family feels victimized and violated after a trusted neighbor was caught using a log to peer through the window of their teenagers’ bathroom, officials said.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A man who was a college wrestler in the 1980s sued the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a school doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Dashcam video from Troy police shows the arrest of an Auburn Hills man who is accused of driving drunk through a construction zone with his 4-year-old son in the back seat.

Drone footage shows what’s left of the arena -- an 880 ton steel truss held up by two towers. That truss will be lowered and taken apart.

Michigan State Police troopers seized $40,000 in cash during a traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County, officials said.

A person in California has died from coronavirus, raising the death toll in the United States to 11.

Read More

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 --