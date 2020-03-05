ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Family says trusted neighbor used log to peer through window of teens’ bathroom
DETROIT – A Flat Rock family feels victimized and violated after a trusted neighbor was caught using a log to peer through the window of their teenagers’ bathroom, officials said.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Fewer inmates are returning to prison after their release in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- If you haven’t registered to vote in next week’s primary election, it isn’t too late. Click here to read more.
- All gun stores are now required to conduct a background check before selling a firearm to someone. Click here to read more.
- Residents are preparing for a lot of traffic, headaches and inconveniences when three bridges over I-75 are demolished. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Sexual abuse
A man who was a college wrestler in the 1980s sued the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a school doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.
Coronavirus questions
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
Drunken driving
Dashcam video from Troy police shows the arrest of an Auburn Hills man who is accused of driving drunk through a construction zone with his 4-year-old son in the back seat.
Joe Louis Arena
Drone footage shows what’s left of the arena -- an 880 ton steel truss held up by two towers. That truss will be lowered and taken apart.
Cash seized
Michigan State Police troopers seized $40,000 in cash during a traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County, officials said.
Coronavirus outbreak
A person in California has died from coronavirus, raising the death toll in the United States to 11.
Read More
- 4YI -- Ask us a question about Metro Detroit or Michigan
- Detroit family of 5 seeks help after losing everything in house fire
- How Michigan officials are working to monitor coronavirus, coordinate plan to keep residents safe
- Detroit breaks ground on new project to upgrade neighborhood water, sewer systems
- Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race
- Doctor on coronavirus outbreak: ‘Prepare but don’t panic’
- Detroit elementary school chess team takes home state championship
- Metro Detroit weather: Some flakes left this week, but weekend looks spectacular
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.