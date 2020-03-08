ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 7, 2020

Warren police close Art Van early due to traffic, security issues

DETROIT – The city of Warren had to shut it down hours before its scheduled closing time at 10 p.m.

State-wide, Art Van stores were closed at 5 p.m.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Becoming chilly Saturday evening under clear skies

It remains clear at dinner time with a beautiful sunset just after 6:30 p.m. ET. Temps continue to fall with dry conditions, Saturday night. Sunday becomes warmer with more sunshine.

Saturday evening will be fair and cool. Temps will be near 40 degrees. We’ll have dry weather for families going to and from Little Caesars Arena for the 7:00 p.m. ET, Detroit Pistons game against the Utah Jazz.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, March 6, 2020 -- Sunday, March 8, 2020