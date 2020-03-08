ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 7, 2020
Warren police close Art Van early due to traffic, security issues
DETROIT – The city of Warren had to shut it down hours before its scheduled closing time at 10 p.m.
State-wide, Art Van stores were closed at 5 p.m.
Metro Detroit weather: Becoming chilly Saturday evening under clear skies
It remains clear at dinner time with a beautiful sunset just after 6:30 p.m. ET. Temps continue to fall with dry conditions, Saturday night. Sunday becomes warmer with more sunshine.
Saturday evening will be fair and cool. Temps will be near 40 degrees. We’ll have dry weather for families going to and from Little Caesars Arena for the 7:00 p.m. ET, Detroit Pistons game against the Utah Jazz.
4 Fast Facts
- Local 4′s Priya Mann sat down with Sen. Bernie Sanders for a one-on-one interview. Click here to read more.
- Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event. Click here to read more.
- The coronavirus tightened its grip on day-to-day life around the world on Saturday as ports in several countries turned back ships with infected passengers. Click here to read more.
- A stretch of I-75 is closed this weekend in Oakland County for the second straight weekend. Click here to read more.
Friday, March 6, 2020 -- Sunday, March 8, 2020
