ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March. 8, 2020
‘All roads to the White House lead through Michigan’ -- Presidential hopefuls focus on Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan is in the political spotlight this weekend -- the Michigan Primary is Tuesday and presidential hopefuls are working to win votes.
Both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have multiple Michigan events.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild and dry Sunday evening
Still feeling good and looking good at dinner-time. Clouds arrive overnight, but it remains dry and not that cold. Those clouds produce rain showers, Monday, but after Detroiters return home from work or pick up their kids from school.
4 Fast Facts
- A man driving on Mound Road became a hero after a Chrysler 300 crashed into a building on Eight Mile Road early Sunday morning. Click here to read more.
- The body of a woman was pulled from the Detroit River just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Click here to read more.
- Police: 2 men break into Oxford Township home, try to steal computer, take weed instead. Click here to read more.
- A conversation with Michigan democratic and republican party chairs ahead of Tuesday’s election Click here to read more.
Saturday, March. 7, 2020 -- Monday, March 9, 2020
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.