ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 9, 2020

DETROIT – Art Van Furniture’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing became official Monday, and it shed some light on what caused the demise of the prominent Metro Detroit business. The bankruptcy was filed in Delaware. The 22-page filing told the story of a once-proud retailer crashing into the rocks.

Michigan’s big 2020 presidential primary election is on March 10 -- but voting for president is not the only thing voters will be deciding on. On March 10, Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

A pregnant teenager is recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by an Oakland County deputy in Pontiac. The incident happened overnight in the area of Arthur Avenue and Bagley Street in Pontiac, according to authoritwoman shot through windowies.

A mother was shot through an open window and killed while she was waiting to pick up her teenage daughter from work in Warren, police said. Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday outside the rue21 clothing store on Hoover Road just south of 11 Mile Road.

The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of a used car dealership after discovering the dealership allegedly tampered with odometer readings.

The risk of coronavirus remains low in Michigan, but Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer want to ensure residents have access to running water. On Monday, the pair announced a plan to restart water service for those who don’t have it and prevent shut-offs for those at risk.

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers. Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refuse any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowledging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 --