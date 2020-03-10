ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 9, 2020
Bankruptcy filing reveals what went wrong for Art Van Furniture
DETROIT – Art Van Furniture’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing became official Monday, and it shed some light on what caused the demise of the prominent Metro Detroit business. The bankruptcy was filed in Delaware. The 22-page filing told the story of a once-proud retailer crashing into the rocks.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- As of March 8, 36 people in Michigan had tested negative for the virus and 88 were still being monitored. Tests are pending on 11 people. Click here to read more.
- Stocks took their worst one-day beating on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008. Click here to read more.
- U.S. health officials say more and more public and private laboratories are now able to test for the coronavirus. Click here to read more.
- The Local 4 Defenders have discovered another business along the Detroit riverfront isn’t paying its bills to the city. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
What to know before voting
Michigan’s big 2020 presidential primary election is on March 10 -- but voting for president is not the only thing voters will be deciding on. On March 10, Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.
Pregnant teenager injured
A pregnant teenager is recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by an Oakland County deputy in Pontiac. The incident happened overnight in the area of Arthur Avenue and Bagley Street in Pontiac, according to authoritwoman shot through windowies.
Woman shot through window
A mother was shot through an open window and killed while she was waiting to pick up her teenage daughter from work in Warren, police said. Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday outside the rue21 clothing store on Hoover Road just south of 11 Mile Road.
Car dealership loses license
The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of a used car dealership after discovering the dealership allegedly tampered with odometer readings.
Restoring water service amid coronavirus outbreak
The risk of coronavirus remains low in Michigan, but Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer want to ensure residents have access to running water. On Monday, the pair announced a plan to restart water service for those who don’t have it and prevent shut-offs for those at risk.
Can you get coronavirus from a toilet seat?
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers. Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refuse any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowledging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.
Read More
- How has the coronavirus crisis affected your plans? Share your experience
- Wayne State asks some students to self-quarantine amid coronavirus concerns
- Complicated chaos: How stock market dip can benefit consumers
- Coronavirus outbreak: How to wash your hands correctly
- Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Bernie Sanders pulling out all the stops in Michigan
- Meet the Pistons GT -- Detroit’s NBA 2K esports team
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.