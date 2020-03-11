ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 10, 2020

DETROIT – Local 4 is monitoring all voting and results on this Michigan Presidential Primary Election day. Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have both cancelled planned rallies in Ohio Tuesday night due to coronavirus concerns -- but they did spend considerable time working Metro Detroit during the day. On Tuesday former Vice President Biden got into a confrontation with a man working at an auto plant -- and the video went viral on social media. Biden got defensive when confronted about gun rights.

A doctor practicing in both Michigan and Ohio is behind bars tonight after being charged in a nationwide spree of drug-related sex crimes. It’s highly unusual for a federal court to hold a defendant without bond, but that’s the case with Dr. Manish Gupta, who occasionally works out of a Taylor cosmetic surgery office. He’s considered such a threat to the community that he’s sitting in a Toledo jail cell.

A Macomb County man was sentenced to life in prison for the second time for beating a 2-year-old boy to death. Ronald Dimambro was in court Tuesday and both he and the child’s mother had a whole lot to say.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, you’re likely taking extra precautions to avoid germs. But there’s one key thing you could be forgetting to clean: your cellphone. Most people don’t realize how dirty their phones are. Health officials keep talking about how important hand washing and sanitizing is, but we handle our phones so much before touching our faces, it’s important to think about keeping them clean, too.

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers. Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refute any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowledging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.

Health experts say one of the most important ways to fight off the coronavirus and stay healthy in general is to wash your hands correctly and more often. You probably think you know how to wash your hands, but there might be parts of the process your’ overlooking.

Monday, March 9, 2020 --