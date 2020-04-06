ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 5, 2020

Family in shock after retired MSP sergeant, wife die from COVID-19 within days

DETROIT – In mid-March, JJ Smith was admitted to the hospital. He had suffered from diabetes for years and when his conditioned worsened, he was taken into the ICU. A week later, his wife Gloria starting feeling ill.

The family said she was having the same symptoms JJ Smith was having when he was taken to the hospital.

