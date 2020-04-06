43ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 5, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 5, 2020 at 7:32 p.m. (WDIV)

Family in shock after retired MSP sergeant, wife die from COVID-19 within days

DETROIT – In mid-March, JJ Smith was admitted to the hospital. He had suffered from diabetes for years and when his conditioned worsened, he was taken into the ICU. A week later, his wife Gloria starting feeling ill.

The family said she was having the same symptoms JJ Smith was having when he was taken to the hospital.

READ: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 15,718; Death toll now at 617

Metro Detroit weather: Active Holy Week Weather Pattern

Clear skies, calm air, and dry air overnight is perfect for radiational cooling, and we’ll see temps crash to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Pandemic forces Metro Detroit religious leaders to change Holy Week, Passover plans. Click here to read more.
  • Gov. Whitmer reissues executive order restricting entry into care, juvenile justice facilities. Click here to read more.
  • With the critical national shortage of protective masks needed by those treating COVID-19 patients, Beaumont Health bioengineers have created a process to disinfect used N95 masks. Click here to read more.
  • Aaron Geller from Grand Rapids stumbled upon a herd of deer roaming his neighborhood, just outside of downtown, earlier this week. Click here to read more.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 -- Monday, April 6, 2020

