ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 5, 2020

Family in shock after retired MSP sergeant, wife die from COVID-19 within days
DETROIT – In mid-March, JJ Smith was admitted to the hospital. He had suffered from diabetes for years and when his conditioned worsened, he was taken into the ICU. A week later, his wife Gloria starting feeling ill.
The family said she was having the same symptoms JJ Smith was having when he was taken to the hospital.
Metro Detroit weather: Active Holy Week Weather Pattern
Clear skies, calm air, and dry air overnight is perfect for radiational cooling, and we’ll see temps crash to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.
4 Fast Facts
- Pandemic forces Metro Detroit religious leaders to change Holy Week, Passover plans. Click here to read more.
- Gov. Whitmer reissues executive order restricting entry into care, juvenile justice facilities. Click here to read more.
- With the critical national shortage of protective masks needed by those treating COVID-19 patients, Beaumont Health bioengineers have created a process to disinfect used N95 masks. Click here to read more.
- Aaron Geller from Grand Rapids stumbled upon a herd of deer roaming his neighborhood, just outside of downtown, earlier this week. Click here to read more.
