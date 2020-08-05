ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working to make sure her executive orders issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are being enforced.

On Tuesday, Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 to “direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority,” reads a statement from her office.

A Clinton Township woman who was healthy before contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) said she’s been battling symptoms -- including seizures and hallucinations -- for 131 days.

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4, but many have already voted by mail, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan voters can still vote in person on Tuesday, Aug. 4, but the state expanded mail-in voting to help curb any potential spread of COVID-19 at in-person polling places. Many voters are taking advantage of the option.

Parents with students at Ypsilanti Community Schools said they support the district’s decision to no longer have a school resource officer on campus.

Michigan schools are facing many tough decisions because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That’s one of the reasons officials with Ypsilanti Community Schools is making changes.

Dearborn Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will offer an online-only option for students this fall amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The district has not yet announced an official reopening plan for the fall, but says K-12 students can choose to enroll in their Virtual Learning Academy for the 2020-2021 school year.

Researchers are looking into how the change in activity during the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impact our sense of time.

Have you felt like the passage of time has been distorted? Especially during the stay-at-home order? Then you aren’t alone. Some people felt it sped up, others felt it slowed down. As it turns out, the way you felt really depended on your circumstances.

President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

