ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

Crowds gather to support election results in Detroit, denounce them in Lansing
DETROIT – Demonstrators gathered in Detroit for a second weekend to show support for the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Trump supporters gathered in Lansing to denounce the election results and claim voter fraud.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 251,813; Death toll now at 7,994
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening; Wind Advisory set for Sunday
Saturday evening, skies will be cloudy and it remains chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Those clouds produce rain showers by midnight and afterward as we head into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.
4 Fast Facts
- Quick-thinking friends saved a man suffering from a heart attack at a Farmington Hills golf course. Click here to read more.
- Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Click here to read more.
- The no. 10 Indiana Hoosiers remain undefeated, beating the Michigan State Spartans 24-0 Saturday. Click here to read more.
- Romeo Community Schools will switch to virtual learning Wednesday through at least Dec. 7 due to increased coronavirus spread. Click here to read more.