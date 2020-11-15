ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

DETROIT – Demonstrators gathered in Detroit for a second weekend to show support for the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Trump supporters gathered in Lansing to denounce the election results and claim voter fraud.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening; Wind Advisory set for Sunday

Saturday evening, skies will be cloudy and it remains chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Those clouds produce rain showers by midnight and afterward as we head into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 --