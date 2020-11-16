ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020

MDHHS announces stricter COVID-19 rules for Michigan restaurants, high schools, colleges, remote working
DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new COVID restrictions Sunday evening involving restaurants, bars, high schools, colleges, in-person working and more. As of now, the restrictions are in place for three weeks -- from Wednesday (Nov. 18) through Dec. 8.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 251,813; Death toll now at 7,994
New COVID regulations in Michigan
Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory now in effect, windy with scattered showers Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne until 4 a.m. Monday.
Winds relax, but it will still be breezy Sunday night. Wind gusts will be down to 35 mph, and sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 mph. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible, especially north of 8 Mile Road. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s by dawn.
4 Fast Facts
