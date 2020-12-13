Nightside Report Dec. 12, 2020: FDA officials address COVID vaccine concerns, Michigan Pfizer facility prepares to ship vaccines Sunday

FDA addresses COVID vaccine concerns in news briefing: What to know
DETROIT – In a rare weekend press conference, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- who is responsible for authorizing widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday -- discussed some of people’s biggest concerns about the vaccine.
Following a rapid development and review process, many people still have questions about who is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Touching on topics of allergic reactions, age and pregnant and breastfeeding women, FDA officials say they are confident in the safety of the vaccine, but encourage some individuals to consult with their physician before receiving the shots.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 430,780; Death toll now at 10,662
