Nightside Report Dec. 12, 2020: FDA officials address COVID vaccine concerns, Michigan Pfizer facility prepares to ship vaccines Sunday

DETROIT – In a rare weekend press conference, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- who is responsible for authorizing widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday -- discussed some of people’s biggest concerns about the vaccine.

Following a rapid development and review process, many people still have questions about who is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Touching on topics of allergic reactions, age and pregnant and breastfeeding women, FDA officials say they are confident in the safety of the vaccine, but encourage some individuals to consult with their physician before receiving the shots.

Learn more here.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Going from mild to chilly, Saturday evening

After highs in the 50s, temperatures plummet through Saturday night. It will be mostly cloudy and colder, with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 --