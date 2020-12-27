Nightside Report Dec. 26, 2020: Unemployment benefits in limbo for millions of Americans, Michigan-born doctor dies from COVID after documenting racist medical care

Black doctor, UM graduate recounts racist medical care in viral video before dying of COVID
Michigan-native Dr. Susan Moore, 52, went viral in early December when she recounted racist medial care that she received, documenting her struggle with one Indiana hospital and one doctor in particular.
Now the hospital is promising to review Moore’s treatment after the University of Michigan graduate died from COVID-19 just days before Christmas.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 477,269; Death toll now at 12,029
