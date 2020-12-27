Nightside Report Dec. 26, 2020: Unemployment benefits in limbo for millions of Americans, Michigan-born doctor dies from COVID after documenting racist medical care

Margarita Hernandez, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waits in a tent to see a doctor for her allergic reaction to medication at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Michigan-native Dr. Susan Moore, 52, went viral in early December when she recounted racist medial care that she received, documenting her struggle with one Indiana hospital and one doctor in particular.

Now the hospital is promising to review Moore’s treatment after the University of Michigan graduate died from COVID-19 just days before Christmas.

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking the last 2 storms of 2020

Saturday night skies will partially clear temporarily. Lows will be around 20 degrees, but perhaps a few degrees cooler if we get more clearing than expected.

