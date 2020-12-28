Nightside Report Dec. 27, 2020: Michigan AG fires back at criticism from Trump, massive COVID relief package finally signed by Trump

Michigan AG returns fire on Trump: ‘You’re not our type’
President Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Twitter early Sunday morning -- and she was not having it.
When Trump tweeted that he disapproved of Nessel’s move to sanction the GOP attorneys who pushed falsehoods in court amid election lawsuits, Nessel responded saying it’s “time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type.”
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 477,269; Death toll now at 12,029
Metro Detroit weather: Several storms approaching ahead of new year
Rain will rapidly increase in coverage across Metro Detroit Sunday, with temperatures boosting to near 40 degrees by late evening. South winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph or above will bring in that warmth.
The warmth will be short lived, though, as a cold front will cross the area between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. At that point, wind will shift to the southwest, the rain will end and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by dawn Monday.
BREAKING: AP source: Trump signs massive funding bill, averts shutdown
