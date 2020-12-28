Nightside Report Dec. 27, 2020: Michigan AG fires back at criticism from Trump, massive COVID relief package finally signed by Trump

US President Donald Trump raises his fist as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020, heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin to meet with law enforcement officials and to survey damage following civil unrest in the city. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Twitter early Sunday morning -- and she was not having it.

When Trump tweeted that he disapproved of Nessel’s move to sanction the GOP attorneys who pushed falsehoods in court amid election lawsuits, Nessel responded saying it’s “time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type.”

Read more here.

Metro Detroit weather: Several storms approaching ahead of new year

Rain will rapidly increase in coverage across Metro Detroit Sunday, with temperatures boosting to near 40 degrees by late evening. South winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph or above will bring in that warmth.

The warmth will be short lived, though, as a cold front will cross the area between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. At that point, wind will shift to the southwest, the rain will end and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by dawn Monday.

Read the full forecast here.

