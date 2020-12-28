39ºF

Nightside Report Dec. 27, 2020: Michigan AG fires back at criticism from Trump, massive COVID relief package finally signed by Trump

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

US President Donald Trump raises his fist as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020, heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin to meet with law enforcement officials and to survey damage following civil unrest in the city. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Michigan AG returns fire on Trump: ‘You’re not our type’

President Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Twitter early Sunday morning -- and she was not having it.

When Trump tweeted that he disapproved of Nessel’s move to sanction the GOP attorneys who pushed falsehoods in court amid election lawsuits, Nessel responded saying it’s “time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type.”

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 477,269; Death toll now at 12,029

Metro Detroit weather: Several storms approaching ahead of new year

Rain will rapidly increase in coverage across Metro Detroit Sunday, with temperatures boosting to near 40 degrees by late evening. South winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph or above will bring in that warmth.

The warmth will be short lived, though, as a cold front will cross the area between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. At that point, wind will shift to the southwest, the rain will end and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by dawn Monday.

BREAKING: AP source: Trump signs massive funding bill, averts shutdown

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer estimates that 700,000 Michigan residents will be impacted by the expiration of federal programs funding unemployment insurance benefits for millions of Americans. Click here to read more.
  • Officials say the man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion. Click here to read more.
  • Suspected burglars shot at officers while being chased through Wayne County. Click here to read more.
  • A Livonia toddler and newborn received life-saving procedures from Beaumont Children’s Hospital for a rare disorder. Click here to read more.

