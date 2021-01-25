Nightside Report Jan. 24, 2021: Man dies after snowmobile crashes through frozen Wolverine Lake, several inches of snow expected Monday

A man riding a snowmobile on a frozen Oakland County lake died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle crashed through the ice. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team and Commerce Township Ice and Water Rescue were able to pull the 26-year-old Wixom man from the lake, but only after he had been underwater for quite some time.

Metro Detroit weather: How much snow to expect Monday

We have a fresh blanket of fluffy snow over Detroit and southeast Michigan Sunday evening. Scattered flurries will continue Sunday evening with cold temperatures in the upper 20s.

More snow is likely from Monday to Tuesday. The first snowflakes arrive late Monday afternoon. Snow showers become heavier and more widespread Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

