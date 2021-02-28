Nightside Report Feb. 27, 2021: 3rd COVID vaccine authorized in US, barricaded gunman fires shots from Royal Oak house

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off, fair skies Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be chilly and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

