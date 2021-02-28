Nightside Report Feb. 27, 2021: 3rd COVID vaccine authorized in US, barricaded gunman fires shots from Royal Oak house

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.
Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 587,581; Death toll now at 15,522
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off, fair skies Saturday evening
Saturday evening will be chilly and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near 40°F.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- Royal Oak residents have been urged to shelter in place in a neighborhood near 13 Mile Road due to a barricaded gunman situation. Click here to read more.
- A 14-year-old Canton girl has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her grandmother. Click here to read more.
- The city of Detroit opened two new senior vaccination sites on Saturday to expand its efforts to get COVID vaccination clinics into communities. Click here to see what we found.
- The Michigan Attorney General’s office is considering whether charges should be filed against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a livestreamed public meeting. Click here to read more.