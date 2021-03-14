Nightside Report March 13, 2021: Michigan Sen. seeks to adopt permanent daylight saving time, Detroit chef honored for feeding the hungry amid pandemic

Michiganders are preparing to “spring forward” one hour this weekend with yet another daylight saving time day upon us -- but new legislation could end that practice in the state once and for all.

On Wednesday, March 10, Michigan state Senator Jeff Irwin, who represents Michigan’s 18th Senate district, introduced a bill designed to do just the same: “end the Spring Forward and Fall Back once and for all.”

Since 1966, most of the U.S. has observed daylight saving time twice each year, changing the clocks backward one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring for one simple reason: to preserve daylight hours. In recent years, some states have moved to end the usage of daylight saving time -- and now Michigan can be added to that list.

Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies ahead of Daylight Saving Time

Saturday evening will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

We move our clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

