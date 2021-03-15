Nightside Report March 14, 2021: Fundraiser held for Metro Detroit family who lost young mother in car crash; Tracking third round of stimulus checks

Woodhaven business raises money for family after mother dies shielding sons from car crash
Friends and family members gathered Sunday to honor Hillarie Galazka, a 29-year-old mother who lost her life protecting her sons.
Her family said she was killed shielding her twin boys during a crash on I-96, near Davison.
Woodhaven Nails & Spa held held a fundraiser Sunday for Galazka’s three children. The owners said they saw the story and knew they had to do something.
