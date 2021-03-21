Nightside Report March 20, 2021: Boy on 4-wheeler killed in Detroit after car strikes him, Michigan wins NCAA tournament opener against Texas Southern

Young child riding a 4-wheeler hit by a car and killed on Detroit’s east side
A child riding a four-wheeler on Detroit’s east side was struck by a car and killed Saturday.
Police said the boy was 8 or 9 years old and was struck by a man driving a Dodge Charger the wrong way down a one-way street.
Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures fall back to around 50°F before sunset. Then temperatures fall to the 40s after dinner time.
Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.
