Nightside Report March 20, 2021: Boy on 4-wheeler killed in Detroit after car strikes him, Michigan wins NCAA tournament opener against Texas Southern

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

A young boy riding a four-wheeler was killed Saturday, March 20, 2021 when a car crashed into him in Detroit. (WDIV)

Young child riding a 4-wheeler hit by a car and killed on Detroit’s east side

A child riding a four-wheeler on Detroit’s east side was struck by a car and killed Saturday.

Police said the boy was 8 or 9 years old and was struck by a man driving a Dodge Charger the wrong way down a one-way street.

See the full story here.

New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 624,811; Death toll now at 15,897

Metro Detroit weather: Clear and cool Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures fall back to around 50°F before sunset. Then temperatures fall to the 40s after dinner time.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • No. 1 seed Michigan basketball defeated No. 16 seed Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Click here to read more.
  • For the 10th day in a row, 7UP workers picketed outside the distribution center in Redford, seeking better working conditions. Click here to read more.
  • Clarkston High School students are working to help free a Michigan man who they believe was wrongly convicted of a 1986 murder. Click here to read more.
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned Gov. Whitmer about lifting COVID restrictions in Michigan too soon. Click here to read more.

Friday, March 19, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

