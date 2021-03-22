Nightside Report March 21, 2021: Massive police presence in Clawson, 8 stabbed at Detroit hookah lounge, vaccine eligibility expansion

According to authorities, a teenager had been shot and the suspected shooter has been barricaded inside a home on 14 Mile Road, near Main Street and Washington Avenue.

Police have surrounded the home and have been trying to talk the suspected shooter out.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool, lovely Sunday evening

Like this morning, we will be able to see more neighbors of our solar system. The red planet Mars and the outer planet Uranus will be very visible in the western sky. Binoculars will be needed to see Uranus, which will be close to the horizon. Mars can be seen down and to the right of the moon.

