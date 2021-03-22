Nightside Report March 21, 2021: Massive police presence in Clawson, 8 stabbed at Detroit hookah lounge, vaccine eligibility expansion

Residents urged to avoid 14 Mile in Clawson due to barricaded situation
According to authorities, a teenager had been shot and the suspected shooter has been barricaded inside a home on 14 Mile Road, near Main Street and Washington Avenue.
Police have surrounded the home and have been trying to talk the suspected shooter out.
Latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 624,811; Death toll now at 15,897
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool, lovely Sunday evening
Like this morning, we will be able to see more neighbors of our solar system. The red planet Mars and the outer planet Uranus will be very visible in the western sky. Binoculars will be needed to see Uranus, which will be close to the horizon. Mars can be seen down and to the right of the moon.
4 Fast Facts
- Eight people were stabbed during a fight Sunday morning at a Detroit hookah lounge. Click here to read more.
- Michigan will see a big expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting on Monday, March 22. Click here to read more.
- Police made a large weapons bust on Detroit’s east side Friday afternoon. Click here to read more.
- A local family had to find a new way to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.