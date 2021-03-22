photo
50º

News

Nightside Report March 21, 2021: Massive police presence in Clawson, 8 stabbed at Detroit hookah lounge, vaccine eligibility expansion

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
News
,
Nightside Report
,
Local News
,
Oakland County
,
Macomb County
,
Wayne County
,
Livingston County
,
Washtenaw County
,
St. Clair County
,
Lapeer County
,
Monroe County
,
Metro Detroit
,
Metro Detroit News
,
Detroit News
Police responding to a barricaded situation on 14 Mile Road on March 21, 2021. (WDIV)

Residents urged to avoid 14 Mile in Clawson due to barricaded situation

According to authorities, a teenager had been shot and the suspected shooter has been barricaded inside a home on 14 Mile Road, near Main Street and Washington Avenue.

Police have surrounded the home and have been trying to talk the suspected shooter out.

See the full story here.

Latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 624,811; Death toll now at 15,897

Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool, lovely Sunday evening

Like this morning, we will be able to see more neighbors of our solar system. The red planet Mars and the outer planet Uranus will be very visible in the western sky. Binoculars will be needed to see Uranus, which will be close to the horizon. Mars can be seen down and to the right of the moon.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, March 20, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: