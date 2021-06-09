Nightside Report June 8, 2021: Tipsters come forward in JoAnn Matouk Romain death case, Kwame Kilpatrick set to make public appearance at Detroit church

Tipsters come forward as JoAnn Matouk Romain death case sees renewed interest

DETROIT – It’s been less than a month since Dateline Detroit focused on the death of JoAnn Matouk Romain and the family said people unwilling to talk in the past are starting to come forward.

The case is complicated. The family is now offering $200,000 in reward money in hopes of finding out what happened to JoAnn Matouk Romain.

“I think that people have been scared for a long time to come forward and I do think that with this reward people might be more open to coming forward,” JoAnn Matouk Romain’s daughter, Michelle Romain, said.

Tipsters are starting to respond to the offer of a reward. Information has been sent to the Local 4 Defenders and to the Romain family.

