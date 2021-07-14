Nightside Report July 13, 2021: Ex-employees of Metro Detroit restaurant claim they experienced hostile work environment; Police make arrest, will shut down banquet hall after 1 killed, 5 hurt in shooting

Ex-employees of Eddie Merlot’s Bloomfield Hills restaurant claim they experienced hostile work environment

DETROIT – A national restaurant chain is looking into several claims regarding hostile working conditions made by former employees.

Those claims include one about a manager using racial comments against guests.

“Just mistreating different families depending honestly on the race. I saw it firsthand. It’s been other employees who said they seen it. I heard things, I seen things,” said former Eddie Merlot’s chef, James Gaines.

Gaines said he had enough of working at the Eddie Merlot’s location in Bloomfield Hills.

Metro Detroit weather: Storms could bring damaging winds, more floods this week

Rain chances aren’t going away anytime soon. We can say the same about the muggy air. But just how hot will we get before the weekend?

Right lane reopens on southbound I-75 in Troy following tanker truck fire

The right lane of southbound Interstate 75 in Troy has reopened Tuesday following a tanker truck fire, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police said a single lane on northbound I-75 is expected to open Wednesday.

Board of State Canvassers certifies petition looking to strip Michigan governor of emergency powers

Forced by court order, a state board has certified a petition drive to repeal a Michigan law that was used to set major restrictions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means the Republican-controlled Legislature can repeal the law without intervention by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawmakers could also put it on the 2022 statewide ballot for voters to decide.

