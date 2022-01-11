Nightside Report Jan. 10, 2022: Gas station employee nearly struck when SUV crashes into building, Mark Ridley reflects on friendship with Bob Saget

DETROIT – Security camera footage shows the moment an SUV crashed into a Warren gas station.

The incident happened 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 13 Mile Road and Dequindre Road in Warren.

A worker was inside the business when it happened but was not injured.

“When I saw that, it gave me goosebumps all over my body -- got numb, cause the space between him and death was seconds,” Dena Samo said.

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has become a highly touted man this offseason.

Several NFL teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears have reportedly come calling.

Many believe Michigan’s head football coach will not leave Ann Arbor unless the right opportunity comes along.

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Michigan health officials updated their K-12 school quarantine and isolation guidance to reflect updates made by the CDC.

The CDC’s modifications to the guidance shortens the quarantine and isolation periods to as short as five days in some circumstances.

These changes will allow students, teachers and staff to return to school sooner after infection, under certain circumstances. Quarantine guidance is also updated, allowing students and staff to return to school sooner after a school-based exposure to COVID.

There was a time when you couldn’t turn on your TV without seeing Bob Saget. In the late 80s and through the 90s he was the king of comedy.

He hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos and played the beloved dad on Full House. He was also a regular at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.

Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on Sunday (Jan. 9) in a luxury hotel room in Florida. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of trauma.

A Pontiac man is accused of choking his boyfriend of 10 years to death during an argument over a video game, according to police.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called just before midnight Thursday (Jan. 6) to an apartment in the 10 block of Carter Street in Pontiac, they said.

According to officials, Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, of Pontiac, called 911 and said that he and his boyfriend, Rory Teasley, 28, of Pontiac, had gotten into a fight. He told police that Teasley was “sleeping” on the coach, authorities said.

