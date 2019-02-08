ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 8, 2019.
- WATCH: Obit for John Dingell
- Detroit legislators condemn police officer's 'racist action' shown on video, call for his removal
- Freezing rain spawns icy 'ghost apples' in Michigan
John Dingell dies
John Dingell's family confirmed Thursday night that the 92-year-old former congressman died. It was revealed earlier this week that he was in hospice care.
- King of Twitter: Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets
- Debbie Dingell: My heart is broken. My true love is gone. -- read mournful statement here
- Bill Clinton on John Dingell: Grateful to have worked with him, call him our friend
- Memorials pour in from politicians after former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies
- PHOTOS: John Dingell over the years
- Full coverage: John Dingell
Strong wind gusts Friday morning
Expect winds of 20-35 mph -- maybe even 40-50 mph -- for several hours this morning.
Local news:
- Can Gov. Whitmer live up to her promise to 'fix the damn roads'?
- DTE Energy power outages: 18,000 customers without power due to wind
- Jury finds Andrew Fiacco guilty of second-degree murder
- WATCH: Detroit Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day during Heart Fest
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- US awards $8.3 million to Californians who survived Las Vegas massacre
- Seattle residents urged to cancel weekend plans amid snow
- Minn. man charged with attempted murder after firing at school bus
- Officers line banks of Rio Grande to wait for migrant caravan
- TSA finds 10 loaded guns a day in carry-on bags
Sports news
- Red Wings: Marchessault scores 2 to lift Vegas over Red Wings 4-3
- VIEW: Detroit City Football Club 2019 NPSL regular-season schedule
- Former Michigan basketball star Nik Stauskas traded 3 times in 3 days, only to be waived
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- Michigan mother wants Apple Watch more accessible to people with physical challenges
- Here's how much your water bill will increase in Ann Arbor starting this month
- Michigan Secretary of State to upgrade decades-old computer system, adding online options
- Police: Man drove stolen cement truck through gate at Michigan GM facility, hit parked cars
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Watch the trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.
