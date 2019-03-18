ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 18, 2019.
- 🏀 March Madness basketball: View tournament bracket, download printable version
- ✈️ Study ranks 10 cleanest airlines in the world
- 🍕 Domino's offering 50 percent off menu-priced pizza for March Madness
- 🇺🇸 Democratic presidential candidates to campaign in Michigan today
- 👻 Detroit ghost hunters explore 'shipwreck' basement of old Eloise hospital power plant
- ✈️ Wall Street Journal: Transportation Department inspector general investigating FAA's approval of
Weather: Cool, dry in this final week of winter
Local headlines:
- 🚧 I-75 construction in Oakland County: This week's closures
- Police investigating fatal collision at Allen Park gas station
- Waterford police investigate suspected murder, attempted suicide
- Man fatally shot in parking lot outside Roseville apartments
- 25-year-old woman killed in Detroit hit-and-run; driver abandons vehicle, flees on foot
- Detroit police search for gunman in November shooting
- Detroit teen missing after argument with mom
- Unknown gunman flees scene after shooting man in the head inside Eastpointe basement
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Gift restores sight to Michigan boy injured in fishing accident
- Arrest made after property stolen from vehicles parked at home of Michigan governor
- Michigan lawmakers, residents hold prayer vigil for New Zealand shooting victims
National/International headlines
- Multiple people hurt in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
- How 34 recorded phone calls brought down college admissions scam
- New Zealand PM confirms gun law reform after mosque massacre
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🏔️🏔️ Haloti Ngata retires from NFL on top of Mount Kilimanjaro
- 🏀 Bracket, game info for Michigan, Michigan State
LOCAL 4 Opinion
